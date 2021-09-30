Is Whitney Way Thore’s New Love Bound to Fail in My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers indicate that Whitney Way Thorne’s French man may not be equipped to handle life in the spotlight. Is Whitney’s lifestyle wrong for her new man?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – World Wide Exposure

My Big Fat Fabulous Life can be seen worldwide on TLC. Whitney has been in the spotlight since her nine-season debut. Whitney is open to scrutiny by her friends and family, but also by the rest of the world. Whitney has shared the most intimate relationships on her television program and most people have been comfortable with being in the limelight.

Unfortunately, the French man’s reluctance to be seen onscreen certainly resulted in a hurtful situation for Whitney that her friend tried to warn her about. Whitney knew that there might be problems between the man and Whitney simply because they live so far apart. However, she hadn’t thought about him investigating other boyfriends that had been in the spotlight. The Frenchman is too famous.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – Chase Severino

Was Attacked On Social Media

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney revealed on social media that she and Chase Severino had broken up, fans came to her defense. Whitney has a large following and many of them don’t like Whitney getting hurt.

Of course, being a part of the show and proposing in France before cheating on Whitney didn’t help Chase’s cause at all. Chase opened his life and social media accounts to the world by appearing on the show. Fans felt justified in pointing at him when he cheated. He should make sure that he is happy with the person he proposes to. Chase received threats from his fans, but they can be unfair.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – Protecting Himself From Backlash

My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore has fallen for this man from France. He has decided to not return to social media and to the show after seeing what happened with Chase. Whitney wanted to show off her new man but he had to stop to evaluate if he was able to handle the spotlight Whitney placed him in. Is Whitney’s lifestyle too public for her new man? Whitney needs to adapt to this new man.

If the French man cannot handle Whitney’s popularity or her fans, perhaps he should walk away and be done. Whitney is accustomed to sharing all aspects of her life with her fans and the French man doesn’t seem to want to be a part of that. Will the French man ever feel comfortable being open about his past? Whitney should cut and run from what she’s been through with men.

