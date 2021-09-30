Court Addresses The Toxic Environment Jamie Spears Has Created, Removing Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

BRITNEY Spears’ dad Jamie has been removed from his daughter’s conservatorship as the judge granted his suspension in Wednesday’s court hearing.
Judge Brenda Penny spoke in court and stated: “Based upon what I have read in the files, and I did read everything. Britney Spears’ best interest is being suspended for Jamie Spears.
“The current situation is unattainable. The court finds the toxic environment Jamie Spears has created needs to be removed today.”
Jamie was temporarily placed in the care of a conservator for approximately a month following the decision by the judge.
Britney’s fiance Sam Asgheri appeared to celebrate Jamie’s removal and wrote “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” to his Instagram story.
Britney’s case returned to a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday as her attorney Mathew Rosengart has been aggressively pushing for the ousting of her father Jamie.
James, who was first granted conservatorship in 2008, and has been the primary overseer of it ever since filed a petition for its termination.
WHAT BRITNEY WANTS
Mathew S. Rosengart argued: “What Britney Spears wants- what she needs is- her father gone today- suspended- out of her life, a temporary conservator appointed for 30-45 days at which point we demand the conservatorship be terminated that day.”
Jamie’s attorney then stated that if the court grants termination of the conservatorship, Jamie fully intends to comply with all requirements.
She added that he is still Britney’s father and not just her conservator, though Mathew interrupted and said: “It’s about what she wants! Sorry, your honor.”
BRITNEY GETS ‘EMOTIONAL’
Britney’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart exclusively told Central Recorder on Wednesday: “Britney became emotional upon the call when I called and told her the news.
“We are in constant communication but I won’t be going into further detail about the matter of the call.
“Today was a great day for justice.”
WHO IS NOW BRITNEY’S TEMPORARY CONSERVATOR?
Britney’s temporary conservator is CPA John Zabel.
He will remain her conservator until December 31.
Before the decision was made to remove Britney’s dad Jamie Spears as the conservator, Jamie’s lawyer requested the conservatorship be terminated in 30 to 45 days.
HOW MANY KIDS DOES BRITNEY HAVE?
Britney has two children, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.
Their father is Kevin Federline, one of Spears’ former backup dancers.
The former couple met in 2004 and after three months of dating, the pair announced their engagement in July 2004 and got married in September in Studio City, California.
The following year, Spears’ first son Sean was born and 363 days later, she gave birth to Jayden.
BRITNEY’S DAD SLAMMED AS ‘TOXIC’
Britney Spears’ lawyer ripped the singer’s dad Jamie as “a toxic, abusive alcoholic” and said she’s “afraid” of him.
Mathew S. Rosengart made the claims as the judge suspended Jamie as the singer’s conservator.
While appearing in court on Wednesday, Mathew said Britney, 39, testified that Jamie “abused her, subjected her to cruelty, and cannot bear this toxic presence for a single day more.”
Calling out Jamie and his attorney Vivian Thoreen, Mathew continued: “Giving Thoreen and Spears what they want means: that cruel toxic and abusive man, who is an alcoholic that she is afraid of, remains in her life.”
He continued: “James P. Spears must be removed today.”
BRITNEY’S DAD SLAMMED AS ‘TOXIC’
Britney Spears’ lawyer ripped the singer’s dad Jamie as “a toxic, abusive alcoholic” and said she’s “afraid” of him.
Mathew S. Rosengart made the claims as the judge suspended Jamie as the singer’s conservator.
While appearing in court on Wednesday, Mathew said Britney, 39, testified that Jamie “abused her, subjected her to cruelty, and cannot bear this toxic presence for a single day more.”
Calling out Jamie and his attorney Vivian Thoreen, Mathew continued: “Giving Thoreen and Spears what they want means: that cruel toxic and abusive man, who is an alcoholic that she is afraid of, remains in her life.”
He continued: “James P. Spears must be removed today.”
HOLDING HANDS
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were pictured holding hands in the celebratory Instagram story photo shared on Wednesday.
SAM ASGHARI CELEBRATES
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari ‘congratulated’ the pop star in a sweet snapshot as her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship.
Sam posted the latest two stories on his Instagram.
In the first story, Britney’s fiancee cheered: “Free Britney!”
He captioned the post: “Congratulations.”
In the next story, the engaged couple was holding hands in the lovely snapshot.
Their hands were united as they were holding a pink flower together.
Britney also had her engagement ring on in the snap.