Court Addresses The Toxic Environment Jamie Spears Has Created, Removing Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

BRITNEY Spears’ dad Jamie has been removed from his daughter’s conservatorship as the judge granted his suspension in Wednesday’s court hearing.

Judge Brenda Penny spoke in court and stated: “Based upon what I have read in the files, and I did read everything. Britney Spears’ best interest is being suspended for Jamie Spears.

“The current situation is unattainable. The court finds the toxic environment Jamie Spears has created needs to be removed today.”

Jamie was temporarily placed in the care of a conservator for approximately a month following the decision by the judge.

Britney’s fiance Sam Asgheri appeared to celebrate Jamie’s removal and wrote “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” to his Instagram story.

Britney’s case returned to a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday as her attorney Mathew Rosengart has been aggressively pushing for the ousting of her father Jamie.

James, who was first granted conservatorship in 2008, and has been the primary overseer of it ever since filed a petition for its termination.