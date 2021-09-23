Is There A Hidden Agenda Behind Sally Hooking Up With Adam? Y&R Spoilers

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate in Genoa City, Wisconsin Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) may have an ulterior motive in hooking up with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Sally is getting closer to her boss. As Y&R fans saw last week, the two shared a steamy kiss. Sally and Adam’s romance has fans excited, but that feeling may not last long.

Adam has stopped him from pursuing Sally. However, it’s obvious the fashion designer is still hung up on her boss. Are her feelings for him real?

As seen in the past, Sally’s got a habit of scheming to get what she wants. She met Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) when she arrived in Genoa City. Sally’s bond with Jack helped her maintain her stay at Jabot, yet her plot against Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) ultimately lead to her downfall.

Sally was quickly back on her feet after Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) helped her to get a job at Newman Media. Now Sally’s professional and personal life is heating up thanks to her closeness with Adam.

Yet, Y&R viewers are skeptical when it comes to Sally’s motives. Is she truly concerned about Adam as an individual? Is she more concerned about his social status and money?

Victor Newman Doesn’t Trust Sally Spectra

One person who has their doubts about Sally, is Adam’s father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). After what Sally did to his granddaughter, one could understand why The Moustache wouldn’t want her anywhere near his family.

When Victor learned Adam hired Sally to work for Newman Media, the patriarch was less than thrilled. Adam was firm in his decision to let Sally remain with the company.

With Sally worming her way into the company and family, Victor’s going to be keeping a close eye on her. His suspicions toward Sally will increase when he notices she’s spending a lot more time with Adam.

With Adam and Sally growing closer, Victor isn’t going to be happy. Given Sally’s history, the Newman patriarch will wonder if Sally’s feelings for Adam are genuine.

Does Sally Spectra Really Love Adam Newman?

It remains to be determined if Sally truly loves Adam. Y&R fans love them together and believe they’re a good match. Sally and Adam both have a history of being troubled, which can lead to them receiving a lot of criticism from Genoa City residents.

Despite their pasts, Sally and Adam have been trying to pave new paths for themselves, which has led them to where they are now. Sally will be able to draw attention to herself and her career by being with a Newman. But she is still deeply in love with Adam.

Sally already lost a lot due to her scheming, and now that she’s received a second chance, she doesn’t want to screw it up.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y&R right now. Keep checking this site often for Young and Restless spoilers and news.