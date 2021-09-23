Memes Side Eye Chloe being sold? And here are List Of memes that have been auctioned as NFTs!

Remember that meme of the young girl making a side-eye to a camera? She could be about to rake in cash.

Chloe Clem, who is now 10 years old, became a meme aged two when her mother filmed her as she announced that the family was going to Disneyland, only for her to look more confused than delighted.

Now, the mother and daughter have decided to raise money by selling the original image as an NFT, with a bid starting at 5 Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency that is worth roughly $15,000 (£11,000), according to BBC.

Speaking to the BBC, Clem said that after learning about the NFT market, selling the meme was a “no brainer”.

“It’s a cool opportunity, especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme they’ll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said ‘that’s pretty cool’ – it’s a typical 10-year-old thing to say.”

She added she would like to use any money made from the sale to help pay for her daughters’ education.

“Chloe is like, ‘I’d like to buy a horse, I’d like to build a Walt Disney World,’ but I’d just like to put her through college,” She agreed.

Chloe is not alone in jumping on the NFT trend. This allows people to own digital artworks through the purchase of different cryptocurrencies.

Benyamin Ahmed, a 12-year-old Londoner, created a series of 3,350 emoji-type pixelated artworks called Weird Whales and sold them as digital tokens for £290,000 over the summer holidays.

Meanwhile, many memes have similarly fetched big money. Bad Luck Brian was purchased for $36,000 in March. Overly Attached Girlfriend earned $411,000. This is not bad.

This isn’t as impressive as Charlie Bit My Finger, which sold for $760,000.990, and Disaster Girl which was auctioned for $500,000 in May.

However, this is a small amount compared to Doge’s $4 million sales in June.

It looks like Chloe could have made a living by smiling.