Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Surprised By Her Two Sons On ‘Red Table Talk’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has reached a significant milestone in her life and was elated to have all her kids under one roof to mark the special occasion. Sons Jaden and Trey Smith commemorated their mom, Jada Pinkett Smith’s 50th birthday and made a surprise appearance during her “Red Table Talk” episode on Tuesday, September 21.

A 25-second clip from the Facebook series showed Jada conversing with her co-hosts, mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, right before the boys made an entrance.

The “Girls Trip” star was reminiscing about old friendships when her mother blushed as she noticed her grandsons coming up to the table with Jada and Willow unaware. The two brothers snuck up behind their mom and she let out a shocked scream as she first saw Jaden and then Trey. The “Life In A Year” actor wished his mom a happy birthday.

“Oh, ma, happy birthday,” he sweetly told her while leaning in for a hug. Trey, 28 years old, also came in for a heartwarming hug with his mom. Jada and her movie star husband Will Smith share two children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20. Will, 52 years old, shares Trey with Sheree Zampino, his ex-wife.

Jada turned 50 on September 18 and celebrated her 1970s era-themed party with her family and close friends by having a Roller Rink night. In an Instagram Story, she shared a video in which she was dancing while sitting down.

Later, the star shared another video showing her skates and pointed her camera towards the moon at the outdoor rink. She captioned the post, saying that she skated with Mother Moon for the first time.

Those in attendance for the occasion were reality star Tamar Braxton, rapper MC Lyte, Charlie Mack, and her spouse Will. A source told Page Six it was the happiest they had ever seen the couple.

According to reports, the talk show host built the roller-skating track on her LA property for her birthday party. The guests were asked to bring their own shoes and socks, as well as light jackets and no gifts.

Jada provided roller skating trainers to those who weren’t regulars at the rink. According to an insider, the party was a success. The DJ played some of the most popular music from the 70s.

Soul food, sushi, and vegan options were all available to guests. Wood-oven pizza was also served. Desserts included retro candies, ice cream, a variety of doughnuts, a bar that served non-alcoholic beverages, and a strawberry shortcake serving as the birthday cake.