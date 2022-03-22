Is it possible for your period to be twice per month?

You may have more serious issues if you are experiencing bleeding and cramps multiple times per month. According to Medical News TodayEndometriosis might be the reason. Endometriosis, which refers to a chronic condition in which tissue similar the endometrium (the inner lining of your uterus) grows outside the uterus, is known as endometriosis. This condition can cause pain and irregular bleeding. It can feel like you get your period twice per month. Uterine fibroids (growths on the uterus) can also lead to heavy menstrual bleeding.

No matter what the reason, it is important to talk with your doctor if your period occurs more often than once per month. Your doctor should be consulted as well. “anytime your period changes significantly, especially if it is heavier, lasts much longer or results in large blood clots or pain,” said Angela Marshall, MD via Livestrong. There are several ways you can manage your period to make the time (or parts) of the month easier.