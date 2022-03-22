What to Watch For on Day 2 of Jackson’s Confirmation Hearing

After a day of tone-setting opening statements, Day 2 of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing promises to steer deeper into substance, and possibly partisan fighting, as the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee question the nominee on Tuesday.

There is little doubt that Judge Jackson will ultimately be confirmed by the Senate as the first Black female justice, owing to both Democratic control of the chamber and support from some Republicans for her previous appointments.

But in a marathon day of questioning that is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and run into the night, committee members of both parties may spend their time on Tuesday using Judge Jackson’s nomination to make political arguments. Many have already signaled their intent to examine her thinking on contentious social topics. Republicans have also hinted at a strategy of portraying her as soft on crime.

Here is what to watch for as Judge Jackson faces questions.

What is Jackson’s judicial philosophy?

One of the main lines of questioning on Tuesday will almost certainly center on the approach Judge Jackson takes in deciding cases, and members of both parties have expressed an interest in pressing her to say more.