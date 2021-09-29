Is Ground Beef Bad For You?

That all being said, most of ground beef’s negative effects come from eating a substantial amount every day. Ground beef can be healthy if eaten in moderation. One of its greatest health benefits is its high protein content. According to Eat This, Not That!According to Eat This, Not That!, a burger of an average size made from 80% lean and 20%-fat ground beef has about 20 grams protein. This is almost half of the daily recommended intake for sedentary males and females.

According to Healthline, red meat is “one of the most nutritious foods you can eat.” It contains vitamins B3, B12, and B6, as well as iron, zinc, selenium, and other vitamins and minerals in small amounts. Creatine and carnosine are nutrients found in red meat that can have a negative impact on brain and muscle function. Ground beef can also boost the immune system, help your body build cells, support hormone production, and replenish your iron stores (via Verywell Fit). Grassfed beef is the best and most nutritious. It also tends not to have as many hormones or other additives.