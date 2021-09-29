Paul Hollywood, star of ‘Great British Bake Off’ wears colored contacts?

Great British Bake Off brings comfort to millions the world over. Its stalwart host Paul Hollywood is known for his dessert knowledge and steely blue gaze. Many viewers believe his eyes are not natural. Are Hollywood’s eyes colored? Here’s what we know.

The Great British Bake Off is in the midst of a period of great stability. Noel Fielding, Prue Ling, and Hollywood have been regulars on the show since 2017. Matt Lucas is now in his second series. This beloved baking show has just begun its 12th series. It is a challenging task in the midst COVID-19.

Hollywood is a remarkable person. His striking white hair highlights his eyes and frames his face. They’re a piercing blue, but almost look grey or green at times. They’re as much his signature as an unbuttoned top button and are reminiscent of another famous Paul: Paul Newman. Many fans wonder if they are too blue to be real.

All Natural

Fret not fans of legitimate eye colors, for Hollywood is setting the record straight. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Hollywood’s co-host Leith joked about how press circuits usually operate: “the first question is always, ‘Are Paul Hollywood’s eyes real?” After a laugh, she added, “I’m tempted to say, ‘Sometimes he puts in his blue lenses, sometimes he puts in his brown ones.’”

The eyes are not lenses however, they’re all Hollywood. They belonged to his grandfather. One of Hollywood’s grandparents, Norman Haman, served in the Army during WWII. He even saw action in Tunisia. There’s no word on if he’s the grandfather in question.

A Very Busy Man

Hollywood has an excellent gig with Bake Off, and it allowed him to build an empire of sorts. He has also published numerous cookbooks and has been able to travel around the world. He presented Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip in 2017, the same year he became a judge on The Great American Baking Show.

COVID-19 is unsure about the future of the American spinoff. Meanwhile, Hollywood found the time to create Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, a special for Channel 4 that completed shooting just before the pandemic started.

Famous Show For Famous Poeple

Bake Off has some seriously famous fans. Dwayne Johnson once told the Dialy Star, “I would do Celebrity Bake Off if I wasn’t shooting a movie – especially if it was for charity.” He loves baking. Another fan is Friends star, David Schwimmer. He is a huge fan of the show’s un-American feel. Taylor Swift and Anna Kendrick are big fans, as is Lorde.