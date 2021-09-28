Is CBD Legal In Every State?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is legal on the federal level. However, that doesn’t mean all CBD is legal (via Good Housekeeping). Only hemp-derived CBD that contains no more than 0.3% THC is currently considered legal in the U.S. That’s because marijuana is still illegal under federal law and is still classified as a Schedule 1 substance, despite being legal for medicinal and recreational purposes in many states. That means that buying and selling CBD derived from marijuana is still against the law. And even then, federal legality doesn’t guarantee state legality.

Despite the Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD is currently illegal in states like Iowa (via Discover). Since individual states have their own controlled substances acts, they can forbid substances that are legal on the federal level. That’s why it’s important to check your own state’s laws to find out whether or not CBD is legal near you.