Netflix filming Locations Explored : Where was Hit K-Drama Squid Game filmed?

When it arrived on Netflix on September 17th, few could have predicted how popular the Korean drama Squid Game would become.

The series quickly found its way onto Netflix’s top 10 list and has stayed there, claiming top spot in the US and UK.

Squid Game has won praise for its eye-catching locations and cinematography, but just where was the Netflix series filmed?

Release date and plot

Squid Game arrived on Netflix on September 17th, and although it was initially released without much attention, the show has undoubtedly caught the eye of fans.

The series follows Seong Gi-hun, a man down on luck and in rising debt with loan sharks.

After playing a game of ddakji with a mysterious man at the train station, Gi-hun is invited alongside 455 other players to take part in a series of childhood games with a prize pot of ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million).

However, the childhood games in question aren’t as simple as they were on the school playground because losing is death.

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Squid Game was filmed in the South Korean city of Daejeon.

According to The Cinemaholic, several of the series’ cast members posted photos from the set of Squid Game to Instagram, tagging their location as Daejeon.

The city of Daejeon is located in central South Korea and is roughly a one-hour train journey from the capital, Seoul.

Impressively, rather than using CGI to create Squid Game’s jaw-dropping locations, most scenes are filmed on real-life studio sets built for the series.

Other projects filmed in Daejeon

As well as hosting Squid Game, the city of Daejeon has also played host to several other films and TV shows over the years.

Notable projects to have filmed in and around the city include the film Train to Busan, the drama series Mr. Sunshine, the Netflix film The 8th Night, and the series Sweet Home.

Squid Game is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on September 17th, 2021.