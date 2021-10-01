Is Avocado Oil Good For You?

Avocado oil contains the antioxidant vitamin E, which could help fight cancer. People with type 2 diabetes may benefit from using avocado oil because it might increase insulin sensitivity in people with the disease, Megan Byrd, RD, from Oregon told The Healthy. In addition, it could help detoxify your body because it contains chlorophyll. A serving of the oil also contains the antioxidant glutathione, which is known to lower the risks of some cancers, according to the National Institutes of Health. Because the oil has high levels of vitamins A and E, it can help your skin heal and could slow the aging of your skin (via Healthline).

If you have decided to add avocado oil to your diet, be sure you are buying a quality brand. Studies conducted by the University of California, Davis, in 2020 showed that 82% of the brands tested were either expired and rancid or mixed with other oils. Pure, unrefined avocado oil should be greenish in color, while refined avocado oil will be yellow or even clear. As far as taste, authentic avocado oil will have a buttery, grass-like flavor.