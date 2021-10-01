With just hours to spare, the US Senate reveals a stopgap financing bill to avoid a federal government shutdown.

THE US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda.

As he attempts to pass two large spending bills without Republicans’ support, the next days will be crucial for Biden’s presidency.

The most important priority is funding federal agencies. Senate Democrats have announced that they will pass temporary legislation Thursday morning, hours before the money runs out. This will keep the lights on through December 3.

It includes $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees and $28.6 million in disaster assistance. The bill is expected to be supported by all parties and will move quickly from the House of Representatives onto Biden’s desk once the Senate approves it.

“We have agreement on the CR – the continuing resolution – to prevent the government shutdown. And we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,” Late Wednesday, Chuck Schumer, leader of the party in the upper chamber, stated that the bill was moving from the House to Biden’s desk.

Shutdowns usually result in hundreds of thousands returning home from work and closing federal offices and properties.

