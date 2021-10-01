With just hours to spare, the US Senate reveals a stopgap financing bill to avoid a federal government shutdown.

THE US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda.
As he attempts to pass two large spending bills without Republicans’ support, the next days will be crucial for Biden’s presidency.
The most important priority is funding federal agencies. Senate Democrats have announced that they will pass temporary legislation Thursday morning, hours before the money runs out. This will keep the lights on through December 3.
It includes $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees and $28.6 million in disaster assistance. The bill is expected to be supported by all parties and will move quickly from the House of Representatives onto Biden’s desk once the Senate approves it.
“We have agreement on the CR – the continuing resolution – to prevent the government shutdown. And we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,” Late Wednesday, Chuck Schumer, leader of the party in the upper chamber, stated that the bill was moving from the House to Biden’s desk.
Shutdowns usually result in hundreds of thousands returning home from work and closing federal offices and properties.
FULL OR PARTIAL?
According to CBS, “This would be a full shutdown since Congress hasn’t yet passed any funding bills.
“The last shutdown, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, was a partial closure since Congress had already enacted five of the 12 appropriations bills.”
FURLOUGHED
Federal workers risk being furloughed during a total shutdown.
CBS reports that it could be the same as shutdowns in 2013 or early 2018 when 850,000 non-postal federal workers were furloughed.
“In the 2018 episode, about 380,000 federal workers were furloughed, according to the Partnership for Public Service.”
SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED PART 3
“Finally, those waiting on certain types of capital would have to wait longer.
“A government shutdown would halt many of the activities currently undertaken by the Small Business Administration which means the thousands of small business loans and grants still being processed for disaster aid, COVID assistance, working capital, and longer-term financing would be significantly delayed, as well as any other assistance the SBA provides, such as counselling and educational services.”
SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED PART 2
“Other small businesses that provide services such as research, consulting, delivery, transportation, technology, landscaping, and construction work to a government-owned facility or agency could also have to wait.
Small businesses that are in dire need of government assistance would be in the same situation. These services are not provided by the federal government to all firms. A government shutdown would effectively stop them.
“So if you’re waiting for a passport, an OSHA safety inspection, a decision on a federal court case, regulatory clearance on a product, or a patent approval, or if you need help from the Internal Revenue Service, you could be twiddling your thumbs for a while.”
SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED
The Philadelphia Inquirer describes how small businesses can feel the effect of the shutdown.
It writes that “many small firms that do business — indirectly or directly — with the federal government could see cash flow dry up, at least temporarily.
“That’s because a shutdown puts a stop to most payments due under federal contracts. So if you’re doing work directly for the federal government or you’re a subcontractor in a federally funded project, any invoices you have coming due would remain open until political differences get resolved.”
BIPARTISANSHIP
Cori Bush describes what bipartisanship means for these spending packages.
‘RECKLESS AGENDA’
Senator John Thune does not support the bill, calling it a “reckless agenda.”
‘I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S WITH THEM’
Senator Mazie Hirono has some choice words for Republicans when asked about the debt ceiling.
“I don’t know what’s with them, except that they don’t give a flying f***!” reports Axios reporter Alayna Greene.
RISK ON CRYPTOS
Reporter Susan Li describes the ways a government shutdown would affect cryptos.
HURT EVERY AMERICAN
Senator Klobuchar argues that defaulting on the debt would “hurt every American.”
PELOSI ANSWERS QUESTIONS ON DEBT CEILING
Nancy Pelosi answered questions about the debt ceiling yesterday.
HURT FAMILIES AND HELP CHINA
McConnell claims the Democrat spending plan will “hurt families and help China.”
‘SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE
New York Rep Hakeem Jeffries rips Republicans saying “something is wrong with these people.”
STEPHEN COLBERT RIPS MCCONNELL
Stephen Colbert said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening the nation with “financial Armageddon” by blocking efforts to raise the debt ceiling during his show last night.
That would cause the U.S. to default on its debt, and could lead to higher prices, massive job losses and a recession, “The Late Show” host noted.
He compared the politician to The Hobbit’s goblin.
MAKING LIGHT OF THE SITUATION
Morning Brew made light of the debate with a comical video meme.
BERNIE SANDERS ON VOTE
Bernie Sanders tweeted his thoughts on the vote yesterday, attacking Trump in the meantime.
“The major corporations want Congress to lift the debt ceiling. Yet, they continue to make massive campaign contributions to the Republican Party which refuses to pay the debt incurred under Trump, and is prepared to plunge the economy into a depression. B***s***!”
‘RECKLESS’
Rep Spanberger calls a shutdown “reckless.”
‘LOONY LIBERAL MATH’
McConnell dismisses the Democrat plan as a “loony liberal plan.”
‘WORST THING’
Congressman Krishnamoorthi calls attention to the pandemic that would be negatively impacted by a shutdown.
SIMPLIFYING THE SHUTDOWN
The Washington Post TikTok account posted a simplified video to explain the shutdown possibility in the form of a popular trend on the app.
‘F***ING DANCE’
“We always do this f***ing dance,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).
“I don’t know if people are going to put their sane minds on and do what needs to be done, or shut it down.
“This is just an absurd exercise. I can’t even compare it to anything I do on the farm that’s this stupid.”
‘LAST THING WE NEED’
Senator Warnock describes a shutdown as “the last thing families and small businesses in Georgia need.”
DEMOCRAT’S VIEW
Democratic California Congressman Adam Schiff sees the government shutdown as a “catastrophe.”
ADDING BACK MONEY
Politico shared the ways Republicans may want to reintroduce money back into the compromise bill.
The outlet reported, “Senate Minority Whip John Thune said Republicans may want to add back the money for Israel’s missile defence system in the short-term funding bill.”
“‘So we’ll see what they agree to and what comes back on the hotline,’ he said. ‘Stripping out the debt ceiling obviously makes this much easier.'”
‘WE CAN’T SHUT THE GOVERNMENT DOWN
“The goal is not to shut the government down,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said.
“We can’t shut the government down. So we’ll see where the Senate goes and what our direction is from there.”