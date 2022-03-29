Inside Will Smith’s “Celebratory”Oscar Night After Chris Rock Debacle

Will SmithHe wasn’t going to let his dispute with Chris Rock ruin his big night.

Following the 2022 Oscars on March 27, the 53-year-old actor—who slapped the comedian during the ceremony over a joke about his wife Jada pinkett Smith—headed over to the Vanity Fair after-party to celebrate his Best Actor win.

Smith took a photo with his family and headed inside to meet them. “acting as if nothing happened,”E! was told exclusively by a source News.

“He was laughing and honestly looked like he was having the time of his life,”Source shared March 28. “He was obviously emotional in his speech but not at the party. He was in a very celebratory mood.”

As for Pinkett Smith, she was also in a “great mood”The source stated that they were open to socializing with guests. “She seemed happy and unaffected.”

Smith—who nabbed the Best Actor award earlier that night for his powerful performance in King Richard—carried his Oscars statue around and was “proudly”According to an insider, you can keep it by dancing at the party.