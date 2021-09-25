Inside the Rise of the Most Famous TikTok Teen

Inside the Rise of the Most Famous TikTok Teen
By Brandon Pitt
Inside the Rise of the Most Famous TikTok Teen

  • Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed person on TikTok with more than 125 million followers.
  • D’Amelio was popular for her dancing and choreography.
  • She recently starred in a Hulu show about her family’s life in LA, called “The D’Amelio Show.”
Charli D’Amelio is probably someone you already know if you are familiar with TikTok. TikTok’s most followed user, with more than 125 million followers, and the number one ranking on influencer catalog Famous Birthdays, D’Amelio is. 1 “Most Popular” ranking on influencer catalog Famous Birthdays, 17-year-old D’Amelio has taken over as the most popular teen on the internet.

In addition to choreography and performing viral dances – most notably the one to the song “Renegade” – and being one of the first TikTokers to star in a Super Bowl commercial, D’Amelio also starred in the

Hulu
 docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” and created a clothing brand with Hollister. Here are the secrets to how D’Amelio and her family became famous.

