MICHAEL K. Williams tragically passed away on September 6, 2021.

According to Central Recorder authorities, the Hollywood star was found in Brooklyn’s apartment.

Michael K. Williams was a father to Elijah Anderson

Who is Michael K. Williams’ son Elijah?

Elijah Anderson was the son of Michael K. Williams.

It is unclear who Elijah’s mom is or how old he is.

Williams kept Elijah out of the public eye and rarely shared photos of Elijah via social media.

However, on January 17, 2021, Williams posted a picture with his arms around his son on Instagram, captioning the post: “I [heart] U Son.”

Williams passed away on September 6, 2021

According to Elijah’s Instagram, he is an artist and illustrator, showcasing his artwork on the platform.

What was the cause of death for Michael K. Williams?

Michael K. Williams was an actress.

The 54 year-old star of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and HBO’s telefilm biopic Bessie starred.

He also starred in supporting roles on TV and film, including The Road and Inherent Vice and The Night Of, Gone Baby Gone and 12 Years a Slave.

NYPD officials revealed to Central Recorder: “Michael was found dead by a relative around 2pm today at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn.

He was found alone at the time. Illegal paraphernalia found in the apartment.

“The medical examiner is currently investigating his cause of death.”

Williams was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse in Brooklyn, New York by his nephew, according to sources who told the New York Post.

Central Recorder exclusively reported that The Wire star Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose from heroin, fentanyl, pfluorofentanyll, and cocaine on Friday, September 24.

Tasha, Michael K. Williams ex-girlfriend, was who?

Tasha Smith and Williams were first linked when she posted a picture in May 2019 of them together.

Smith captioned the post: “Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love of my life. This man gives me god bumps!!!!!”

She then posted a string of photos of the two of them in December 2020 with a birthday message to The Wire star.

“Sending a big happy birthday to my brother, #bff, friend, ride or die, always been there and will be! Love you baby! The Best is Yet To Come!!! God knows what He’s doing! Live your life to the fullest and let God use you to the MAX!!! You always put a smile on my face!!!!” She wrote.

Williams posted the same photo of the two on his Instagram in May 2019 and wrote, “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

The status of their relationship was not immediately clear.

