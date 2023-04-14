Inside Jason Donovan’s incredible £5.5million London home where he lives with Hollyoaks star daughter

JASON Donovan lives in an incredible £5.5million London home with his family.

Australian actor-singer 52 shot to stardom when he made an appearance in Neighbours, a soap opera.

Jason lives in Notting Hill in West London

The mansion has five bedrooms, which he shares with his family (wife and 3 children).

He now lives in West London, a far cry from Ramsay Street.

With his wife Angela Malloch (and their three kids), he lives in Notting Hill in a five-bedroom home.

Jason said he was attracted to the area when he worked nearby, and decided to move there.

The home of this man is luxurious, with a spacious dining room downstairs for his family.

A chandelier hangs above an oak-topped table.

This room has a view of their garden, and also the road outside.

The Hid Abode is filled with light and has high ceilings.

Jason and Angela kept the wood beams that were on the ceilings, even though the look is modern.

Jason’s dedicated music studio is home to all of his instruments and guitars.

It is easy to see the family personality in every room of the home with its colourful paintings and artwork.

According to OK! Mag said that the dining room is his favorite part of the house.

The man said, “We spend less time there than we would like to admit. It is the TV/family room and we use it for that.”

Jason’s daughter Jemma has joined Hollyoaks, a Channel 4 soap opera. She previously appeared in Neighbours with her father.

Owen Warner, a soap star and I’m A Celebrity actor is said to date the 23-year old.

