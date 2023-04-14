Danniella Westbrook revealed she was in negotiations with Netflix to create a new show and has begun filming after EastEnders rejection.

DANNIELLA WESTBROOK is poised for a remarkable acting comeback, after she was snubbed last year by EastEnders.

Sam Mitchell from EastEnders is the most iconic role that 49-year old actor has played.

3 Danniella is currently in negotiations with Netflix. She has also landed an acting role.

3 Her most famous role is that of Sam Mitchell from EastEnders Credit: BBC

3 Danniella flew this week to Turkey for a life-changing facial reconstructive surgery Credit: Daddy The Agency

In the past, Danniella has ripped into the soap when they replaced her with Kim Medcalf in the role of Sam’s return.

She’s now getting the last laugh, as Netflix has offered her a role in their new show.

Speaking exclusively to Central Recorder, Danniella said: “I’m already getting DMs from people asking if EastEnders will bring me back now I’ve had the surgery.

“I doubt they will because Kim does a great job but it’s not the only show on TV. I’ve been offered a Netflix series – two seasons – and I’m shooting a movie soon over in Ireland.”

Danniella has flown to Turkey for a face-reconstruction surgery that will change her life.

Sharing details of the procedure, Danniella said: “For the facial reconstruction I had a surgical thread lift where they put 1200 threads into my face.

Then, I underwent liposuction in order to reduce the fat on my body as well as my lips and cheeks. This was done to create a more balanced face. Also, they used it to line up my nose. My chin was grafted with fat and my jawline had been etched.”

Danniella insisted that, despite her painfully-looking results from the invasive procedure, the swelling had already decreased.

“I looked like I’d gone 10 rounds with Tyson Fury,” she said. “But the swelling has actually gone down really quickly. I’m already happy with the results.”

It’s been a long time coming for Danniella who has been planning this surgery for years. She had to be careful because of her drug addiction history to ensure that she didn’t fail in her recovery. Drugs used for pain relief after surgery are known to cause addicts to fall back into their old habits.

It’s understandable that Danniella is mindful of relapsing. Her surgery comes after she was left with crumbling bones in her nose and a collapsed jaw and cheekbones due to years of cocaine addiction.

“I can’t be under anaesthetic for a very long time because I can’t have very strong opiates,” she explained. “Because of my recovery, if I’d had something like that in my system my body could’ve gone into toxic shock syndrome.”