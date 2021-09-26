Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harrison Ford Movie

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harrison Ford Movie
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harrison Ford Movie

Harrison Ford Convinced Steven Spielberg And Co. To Make A Fourth Film

The final shot of 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade sees Indy, Prof. Henry Jones, Sr. (Sir Sean Connery), Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliot), and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) riding into the sunset in a seemingly perfect conclusion to the saga. Well, as Steven Spielberg recalls on a making-of documentary about the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull on the Indiana Jones movies Blu-ray collection, that was exactly his intention. He had no interest in continuing with the franchise until Harrison Ford expressed interest in another sequel, citing the fans as a major reason for it.

In a 2000 interview with an Italian newspaper (via Archive.Today), Spielberg also cited his own children as a major influence on his decision to revive the franchise, for which George Lucas already had an idea that was out of this world.

Latest News

Previous articleChinese Actress Zhao Wei Wiped From Country’s Internet Amid Crackdown on Entertainers
Next article‘Counting On’ Star Ben Seewald Speaks on How He Love To Spend Good Times With Kids

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder