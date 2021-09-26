‘Counting On’ Star Ben Seewald Speaks on How He Love To Spend Good Times With Kids

Counting On stars, Ben and Jessa Seewald’s family has grown, and they now have four little ones at home. Amid the busyness of raising Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern, Ben is sure to document the special moments he has with each of his children.

He recently took to social media to reveal that he has started taking his kids on one-on-one breakfast dates on Saturday mornings. Last weekend, he and Henry enjoyed breakfast together. This Saturday, Ben, and Spurgeon went on a special date.

In a new Instagram post, Ben writes, “Saturday mornings are great because it means a breakfast date with one of my kids! Henry came home last weekend and told Spurgeon all about these M&M pancakes, so you can guess what Spurgeon wanted to order today. 🥞 I really enjoy these special times with my kids.”

Along with the caption, Ben included a video of his five-year-old son, Spurgeon. In the video, he’s enjoying a plate of M&M pancakes covered in syrup. Ben also pans over the rest of the table to show fans what else he and Spurgeon are enjoying.

Counting On fans love Ben Seewald’s one-on-one dates with the kids.

This is the first time Ben has shared about his Saturday one-on-one dates with his children, but fans are already hoping he will post more photos or videos from these outings soon. They think it’s a great idea to make a special time for each of his kids.

One fan writes, “I think dates with each kid is a great idea!” Someone else writes, “Yummy Yummy..it all looks delicious. I love how you and Jessa make a point to take each of your kids out alone, so they get their own time out with Mom and Dad.”

Others chime in and share similar comments. They love that Ben is getting this particular time with his kids. In the past, Duggar fans have been concerned about each of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids getting one-on-one time. The family has been slammed for posting “low-effort” and inauthentic captions for their children’s birthdays.

So, fans are glad to see that Ben and Jessa are doing things differently with their children and making sure they get plenty of quality time. Maybe Ben will share photos or videos from his next date soon. In the meantime, fans are enjoying this sweet video of Spurgeon chowing down on some M&M pancakes.

For the latest Counting On news, check back with TV Shows Ace.