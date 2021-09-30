Incredible photos show baby born still inside amniotic sac in extremely rare delivery

INCREDIBLE photos show a baby being born still inside an amniotic sac in an extremely rare delivery.

Known as a ‘en caul birth’, this sort of delivery takes place around one in 80,000 births.

5 Incredible photos taken at a clinic in Brazil show a baby being born en caul Credit: Newsflash

5 Little Davi Lucca is the fourth baby to have been born this way at the clinic in Sao Miguel do Oeste, Brazil Credit: Newsflash

5 After bursting the sac medics cut the umbilical cord and handed the baby over to the proud mother

The births are so rare because the sac usually bursts when the baby is about to be born and this even happens when women opt for or have to have a caesarian.

Despite the fact that these cases are rare – this is the fourth one to have taken place at a clinic in Brazil.

Davi Lucca Roset Basso was welcomed into the world by the clinic in Sao Miguel do Oeste on September 21.

Davi Lucca’s birth was witnessed by an unnamed doctor who said, “It’s beautiful. The baby arrived inside the sac and is still moving about.

“Practically still in the intrauterine environment. Still in contact with its mother. It’s a very emotional birth.”

The family prepares for the arrival of the baby, while the mother is dressed in a hospital gown.

The father of the baby can be seen kissing and rubbing his partner’s stomach before she gives birth.

As the baby is taken out of the mother’s stomach and placed in the protective case, both parents gaze at their child while the father holds his head.

The baby’s first breaths can be taken outside the protective layer by doctors who puncture the sack.

The umbilical chord is then cut, and the baby is placed on its mother’s chest. The proud new parents can then be seen holding their baby.

En caul births, which are uncommon due to fluids leaking and sac bursting, signify that a woman is only moments away from childbirth.

A 2018 Case Reports in Obstetrics & Gynaecology study found that en caul births account for around one in every 80,000 live births. They are difficult to predict.

Experts agree that en caul births are safe for the baby. They can actually be advantageous, since the intact sac can protect the baby from possible traumas or abrasions during birth.

Davi Lucca’s photos were taken by birth photographer Vanuza Lolatto, who posted the snaps to her Instagram page with the caption: “A true little bundle of love”.

The birth of a Chinese baby boy was reported previously. This was after his mother underwent IVF after failing to conceive for eight consecutive years.

Another case was also reported in Brazil in 2019 and in 2017 another incredible set of photos showed the moment mum Raelin Scurry delivered her own baby still inside his amniotic sac, on the front seat of her car.

5 Stunning photos and video footage helped to document the rare birth Credit: Newsflash

5 The family were able to cuddle their new bundle of joy after the delivery

Mom shares harrowing experience giving birth to child after her placenta got stuck inside her