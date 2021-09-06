In the midst of rumours of Kylie Jenner being pregnant, she confuses fans with her crop top photographs

Kylie Jenner’s selfie showed her toned midriff, confusing fans amid rumours that she is pregnant with Stormi. Kylie Jenner believes she can have four children. Kylie Jenner puzzled fans with her latest Instagram photo, where she showed off her flat belly amid rumours that her second child is on the way.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been rumoured to be pregnant with Travis Scott, a sibling to their daughter Stormi, 3. Fans were naturally confused when she posted a photo of her wearing a crop top.

The reality star of 24 looked incredible as she displayed SKIMS makeup on board a private aircraft.

In a bright orange crop top and tracksuit set, she showed off her remarkable figure. A thin gold chain accented her tiny waistline and bell-shaped stomach.

Rumours about Kylie’s second pregnancy were sparked when Caitlyn Jenner confirmed that one of her children was expecting a baby. However, she wouldn’t reveal which one.

“The entire family is beyond excited. They truly are a family of ‘the more the merrier so the more they can add, they welcome that, “A source said The sun At the time.

“Kylie’s always wanted to add more kids, that’s no secret so this is a really happy blessing.”

Fans are certain Kylie is expecting another child, as her friends previously confirmed it. “pressuring”She wanted to have another child, but she insists that there is “no plan”.

Harper’s Bazaar was informed by her: “My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi.

“While I do feel the pressure to give her another sibling, it’s not a plan.

Later she stated on an Instagram live: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

“Pregnancy does not come as a joke. It is a serious matter and hard work. I’m not ready yet.”

Kylie did keep her first pregnancy a secret because she had “So much of her life she shared” on TV.

“I have shared so much of my childhood,” she said.

“I was also very young when I became pregnant. It was just too much for me.

“I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion

“It was just something I needed to experience by myself.”

She explained how she stayed close to home to avoid being spotted with a pregnant belly.

“I stayed in and around my house.” she shared.

“Then, toward the end, there would be helicopters every day – I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”