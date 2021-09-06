7 Little Johnstons Couple Amber & Trent Celebrate Their Milestone Together

7 Little Johnstons stars Amber Johnston and Trent Johnston celebrate a major milestone in the couple’s marriage. The couple shared this exciting news with fans, revealing just how far they’ve come.

Today, fans know Trent and Amber from their TLC show, which documents the couple’s lives as they raise their five children. But some fans don’t know the pair’s love story.

In a new Instagram post, Trent and Amber shared photos of their children on Sunday along with a sweet caption. They write: “A whole lotta years + a whole lotta work = a whole lotta ❤️”

These are photos of Trent and Amber through the years. Some photos are older, while some are recent. The couple appears happy and in love, despite all of it. Trent and Amber are married since 1998. They met several years ago. They are now celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The couple’s latest post is receiving huge reactions from their social media followers. 7 Little Johnstons fans are gushing over all of the pictures, and they are excited for Trent and Amber’s big milestone in their marriage.

One fan wrote: “You guys are AMAZING 🥰”Some claim that they are theirs. “favorite couple.”Others have wished them a happy anniversary and are chiming in with their wishes. It’s safe to say that Trent and Amber feel loved as they are celebrated by their many social media followers.

Trent and Amber Johnston’s love story

Amber and Trent first met 25 years ago. Their first encounter was through the “Little People” organization. Amber was 16 years old when Trent became her first boyfriend. Back then, they fell for each other’s good looks.

They got married after four years of dating. They have since grown their family. When they first started having kids, they didn’t have a specific number of children in mind. They had five children.

They faced divorcing rumors in 2019, but they managed to endure and emerge stronger from it all.

What do you think about all the photos of Trent Johnston and Amber Johnston? Did you know their love story? Comment below to let us know.