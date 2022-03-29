In Prince Philip’s emotional tribute as Queen, it moves heaven and Earth to be there

THE Queen will “move heaven and Earth” to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service today — as it emerged she was actively involved in planning the ceremony.

The 95-year-old monarch — who has mobility problems — will receive advice before deciding this morning if she is able to make the 60-mile journey to Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate will also be present, as well as senior royals such the disgraced Prince Andrew.

But all royals — including Andrew, who was stripped of his military affiliations over sex abuse claims — will be wearing lounge suits and not military uniforms as they did for April’s funeral, insiders revealed.

Prince William was yesterday seen driving into Windsor Castle — his first chance to give an update on the tour since arriving home.

Today’s memorial is set to have the grandeur of a state funeral, with 27 royals flying in from around the globe and hundreds of guests.

A palace source said: “The Queen has been actively involved in the plans for today’s service, with many elements reflecting Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Son Charles is expected to sit alongside her.

According to a source: “She will be surrounded by family.”

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said: “I think she has already made the decision that she will be going.”

Plans have been made by Aides to take her to the Abbey via helicopter.

