2022 Oscars: History-Making Moments Other Than Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock You May Have Forgotten

Will Smith’s on-stage altercation with Chris Rock is dominating the post-Oscars news cycle, but there were a number of other history-making moments that you may have missed.

Here are a few:

1. CODA wins best picture

The coming-of-age family drama about a hearing child and her deaf family was celebrated by the audience with a visual applause—waving one’s hands instead of clapping.

After its Sundance premiere, the film was distributed by Apple TV+. This is the first time that a streaming platform has won Best Picture.

Troy Kotsur was later the second deaf actor to be awarded an Oscar. His award for Best Supporting Actor was also celebrated with a lot of hand waving.

“I cannot believe I’m here. Thank you so much to all the members of The Academy for recognizing my work,” Kotsur said.

2. Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history

DeBose was named Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.

“You see a openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate,”DeBose stated.

Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original film 60 years ago, also won the Best Supporting Actress Award. She became the first Latina Oscar-winning actress.

3. Beyonce wins her first Oscar nomination

Beyonce sang her Oscar-nominated hit “Single.” “Be Alive”The biographical drama film “King Richard” at the same Compton tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams became legends. Blue Ivy, her 10-year old daughter, performed with her mom.

The ensemble included a dance company and an orchestra. They were all wearing tennis ball-colored costumes.

Oscar ratings improved from last year’s record-low ratings. However, at 15.36million viewers, it was still one of the most watched Oscars.