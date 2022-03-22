In Colombia’s Caribbean Sea, a shark kills an Italian tourist.

A 56-year-old Italian tourist vacationing in Colombia died after being bit by a shark in what locals describe as a popular snorkeling area in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported.

The man, identified as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, had been swimming near the coast of Colombia’s San Andres Island on Friday when the attack occurred, Colombia press said, CBS News reported.

This is the area Abruzzi used to swim in is called “La Piscinita the Natural Pool,”This is on the southwest coast of San Andres and approximately 235 mi off the coast Nicaragua. Because of the clear water, this area is well-known for diving and snorkeling. According to the San Andres Island of Colombia website.

According to Archipelago Press, the shark that killed Abruzzi is a tiger shark.

According to Archipelago Press, a video was shared on Twitter of the alleged tiger shark.

“These two ocelot sharks are the two sharks that this afternoon attacked a foreign tourist in the La Piscinita sector, causing his death. In the last two weeks, sharks have appeared in shallow waters north and south of San Andrés,”They wrote.