Imani Hakim Everybody Hates Chris Long Legs in White Belted Mini Dress!

Imani Hakim AKA Tonya and Chris’s baby sister in the black family drama “Everybody Hates Chris, “Is now a mature woman and has a unique style. Recently, she shared photos that showcase her long legs.

Imani Hakim began acting as a young girl and was an elementary school student. Although it wasn’t easy to accept the change, her passion drove her towards learning about Hollywood’s expectations of stars. In an interview she This is:

“When I first came here, it was a culture shock for me…Being surrounded by the culture of Hollywood was jarring…”

Imani Hakim is seen as Tonya in this drama.”Everybody Hates Chris” | Photo: Youtube.com/UPtv

The young talent quickly adapted and was soon given her first role as Tonya. “Everybody Hates Chris, “She gave a stunning performance that will be remembered.

Hakim prefers to be low-key despite her career. She manages her private matters and only shares brief details when she deems necessary.

Imani Hakim at Apple TV+’s premiere “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”January 29, 2020. Photo: Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

In a recent post, she displayed some model behavior by wearing a white mini doll dress with a black belt around her waistline and matching shoes.

The actress had her hair in braids at her crown. She looked radiant as she basked in the warmth of the sun and showed off her long, stretched legs while standing in front a luxury car. The caption of the post Please read this is:

“Every day is leg day.”