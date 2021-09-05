England defeated the World XI 3-0. Lee Mack makes a switch and scores.

The World XI won their third successive Soccer Aid title by putting three goals past England at the Etihad Stadium and the charity match helped raise over £13million for Unicef

Soccer Aid was held Saturday evening at Etihad Stadium.

A dominant second-half display made it easy for the World XI to win 3-0.

Kem Cetinay scored a brace that put England out sight in Manchester. Before Lee Mack, who was chosen this year to play for England, scored his first Soccer Aid goal.

The annual charity event raised over £13million as stars of the sporting and celebrity entertained a sold-out crowd.

It was a stellar lineup of faces, from managers Sven Goran-Eriksson to Harry Redknapp, to stars like Wayne Rooney or Roberto Carlos.

Bolt wins over Carragher

Jamie Carragher managed to beat Usain Bolt in what was probably the most unexpected moment of the night.

The ball was initially punted towards Bolt, but the Liverpool legend used his defensive instinct to stop Bolt from scoring.

Carragher had also crashed with pop star Tom Grennan earlier in the match, too, making it an eventful evening in defence for the player-turned-pundit.

Scholes hosts the show

Paul Scholes has shown his skills in many charity matches or testimonials. He showed that he is still a skilled player with an elegant performance in the England midfield, where he partnered with Wayne Rooney.

The former Manchester United playmaker was a master of threaded through balls and rabona passes, despite losing the match.

Scholes performed in Manchester City’s stadium but he made sure he brought back the year.

Becks takes centre stage

David Beckham, despite not being on the pitch at all, made headlines when he took to the stage at half-time and spoke about Unicef.

Beckham, another ex-United player, gave his opinion on what he thought his former Old Trafford teammates were doing.

“I mean to be honest, when you look at someone like Scholesy, you never lose that kind of pass, “He spoke on ITV.

“He’s pinging balls here, there and everywhere.

“Wayne is always going to be dangerous with Gazza and the ball. [Neville]Carra made her feel at home in the back.

Beckham also added: “But I think they’re looking pretty good.”

Rooney revels in the night

Wayne Rooney was also there to make the evening a little more difficult for Paul Scholes.

Despite a well-executed midfield display, the Red Devils former captain missed an opportunity to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Many would have expected Rooney to score past Ore Oduba in the penalty area. But he blazed through his attempt.

Last but not least, Lee Mack’s decision to switch sides after years without a goal in England was rewarded with a perfect result.

Despite hosts pushing for a goal, the comedian star saw his chance to strike. He benefited from the unselfishness of Darren Fletcher and he slotted past Joel Dommett for the win for his team.

Mack’s celebration caused a commotion in the stadium. While his teams would have been present for many more significant moments, Mack’s strike was a touching moment.