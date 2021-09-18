‘I’m a stay-at-home mum at 22, my man showers me with cars as he knows how hard I work’

A young mum has left people green with envy when she revealed how her partner spoiled her with luxurious handbags and an expensive car.

Jada, 22, has raked in millions of views from her TikTok videos showing her “life goal” as being a stay-at-home mum and flashing gifts that her boyfriend occasionally bought for her.

In one clip, she shows off an all-black Mercedes G-Wagon, with the cheapest model starting at £101,000, while carrying a YSL shoulder bag as she takes her baby daughter to the car.

Jada, known as @jadadest on TikTok, says: “I love my man. When he makes you the stay-at-home mum you’ve always to be at 22.”







The fit mum is also not shy from flashing her beauty and curves.

Jada mentioned in other clips that being a stay-at-home mum is the lifestyle she has been “praying for” and she is happy that her man appreciates her hard work.

Jada sits behind her partner in a car. He drove up to her surprise gift.

She said: “When he appreciates how hard I work as a stay-at-home mum, so now I have something to drink my $6 lattes in on my way to yoga.”







The transition cuts to a white Range Roger SUV tied with a massive red ribbon.

Many viewers claimed it’s their dream life. Some were even surprised Jada became a mom at 22.

One said: “It’s hard watching others out there living your dreams.”

A second asked: “I’m a stay-at-home girlfriend but I need to get to this level.”

“At 22? You unlocked this level early, I unlocked it at 27,” another wrote.

Jada mentioned that her partner works all the time and they are “besties for life”.

