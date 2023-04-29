I’m a size 18 and found dream dress for summer – it’s perfect for the beer gardens and you don’t need a bra

A PLUS-SIZED fashion fan revealed she found the perfect summer dress – and it doesn’t need a bra.

Rachel Spicer, from Falkirk, showed off her new outfits with her 2.3million followers on TikTok (@rachelspicer_).

In a recent video, the 25-year-old had a huge In The Style haul – with all the pieces from their fITS range.

The range is full of wardrobe staples and designed with every body type in mind.

Rachel, a size 18, tried on a strapless red maxi dress which she grabbed from the “tall section”.

She then discovered that it can even be worn without a bra.

The dress will cost fashion fans £25.

And Rachel revealed that she can’t wait to show off her new purchase during the summer while she enjoys the beer gardens.

Beaming with her picks, Rachel said: “It’s a maxi dress that’s long enough for my limbs.

“I can’t wait to be in a beer garden, little denim jacket and get some sunnies on.

“I love a maxi dress, I feel so classy. I love it.

“My hauls are getting better, I’m liking more things.

“I feel like I’m getting to know my size, my body, what I like and what I don’t like.”

Rachel also got the same dress again but in black.

The post has racked up more than 100,000 views, she ends the video saying: “What a great delivery day.”

TikTok users were loving Rachel’s latest haul, one person said: “You look amazing! What’s best is your representing what real girls look like! Love it!”

Another wrote: “The red dress and the cow slippers, what a fit.”

A third commented: “They all looked amazing on you. I need some of them.”

And a fourth said: “I absolutely love your content.”

