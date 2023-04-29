Six months after X-factor’s Levi Davis went missing in Spain, there are still many questions surrounding his mysterious disappearance.

Spanish police fear that the rugby star has drowned at Barcelona’s Port after last being seen by CCTV exiting a Las Ramblas pub.

But little is known about the eight-hour window between the time he was seen leaving The Old Irish Pub and the Hard Rock Cafe and the time investigators suspect he was seen in the water.

Crew of an a cruise Liner reported to police that they had spotted an You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. Levi had been caught by CCTV on their ship as it docked, but they were still in the ocean.

Levi’s parents are pressing for a new search to be conducted in the port area and its surroundings, pending an investigation judge giving the greenlight.

Although there are many unanswered questions regarding Levi’s death, police theories about Levi being drowned seem to create more confusion than they do answers.

The man who was in the water, Levi?

The Mossos d’Esquadra The following are some examples of how to pronounce the word “politician” force told Levi’s Mum Julie that four cruise ship staff saw a person in the water, shouting for help in English, at 6.30am on October 30.

He said, “They claimed that the You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. In distress wore the same top of light colour as Levi.

Search operations carried out by the When you are unsure, please contact us. Later, the Coastguard and its crew were suspended because they were unable find a corpse.

The rugby player was identified by investigators MumFear a You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. Her son was the one who drowned on the day Levi vanished.

Despite the search, there has not been a body found. Other possibilities remain.

What has happened since he last appeared on CCTV eight hours ago?

The last time the athlete was seen, it was on October 29th around 10pm leaving Old Irish pub wearing jeans and a T-shirt in white.

According to reports, the aspiring singer watched Liverpool vs. Leeds Play on You can watch TV on YouTube Enjoy a song from a local singer.

Central Recorder Online tried to retrace his steps in Ibiza and Barcelona and spoke to the bartender who served him that night, probably the last person to see him.

The CCTV footage shows him turning right on the street. La Rambla.

His last reported sighting was at the Hard Rock Café, with cops confirming he walked back down La Rambla and I went to the Port of the City.

The last time his phone pinged near the port was within hours after the vessel’s sighting on the 30th of October.

Staff on the cruiser reported that they saw a You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. Around 6.30 am on the next day, the water is in.

You can also use You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. Was Levi Levi?

Why did he get into the water?

The question is, if this suspicion of the police was correct: how did the man end up on the sea?

Did he fall because he was pushed or by chance?

The drowning theory also raises another question- why was his passport found in the port?

The single trace of Levi after his disappearance was his passport which was discovered near a cargo shipment in November, almost 20 days after he went missing.

His laptop and backpack, as well as the rest of his possessions have not been located.

What was the reason for the delay of cruise ship information?

Although the theory of drowning has circulated for some time now, this is the first instance. About It’s one of several lines of inquiry.

The fact that information regarding a possible sighting in the ocean has emerged only six months since Levi vanished, complicates this case even further.

His devastated Mum Slammed “slow” investigations as authorities still wait for approval to start a search of waters and inaccessible parts of the port.

She told Central Recorder: “Why is this information about the cruise Ship staff coming only months later? I don’t know what to believe anymore.

“I know the Spanish police can be slow but I can’t make head nor tail of it.

“There’s lots of answers to questions that I need to know.

“It’s disheartening when you ask police questions and get very limited feedback.

“They say, ‘We can’t tell you that because it will jeopardise the case.’

“It’s been a total emotional rollercoaster.

“The way the evidence is pointing isn’t good but without a body, there’s just no way of knowing what’s happened.”

What are some of the other theories that police have investigated?

The Mossos d’Esquadra clarified Levi’s possible drowning was only “one line of inquiry” and others hadn’t been ruled out.

The force’s spokesperson said that one possible line of investigation is the hypothesis he had drowned.

“But other lines of inquiry remain open and haven’t been ruled out.

“We remain in contact with the missing man’s family and are keeping them informed about the evolution of the ongoing inquiry.”

Spanish police spoke of disturbing details during an investigation. The missing star.

Catalan cops confirmed that Levi’s Case was given to a specialized. crime The unit contained “disturbing issues” with “no rational explanation”.

Although the police haven’t revealed the other avenues of investigation they are pursuing, Levi’s mysterious disappearance six months ago has generated many different theories.

The detectives had previously suggested that Levi may have disappeared “voluntarily”.

A bizarre theory made by a private investigator hired by the family, saw Levi being hunted down by a Somalian gang over a £100,000 debt.

Julie is convinced that her son’s life and safety are in danger because he has been blackmailed.

Levi had posted a haunting final video before he disappeared in which he said he was being blackmailed by criminals who threatened to kill him and his family.

Levi’s disappearance is still a mystery. His loved ones want answers.

