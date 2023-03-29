I’m a gym girl – nobody talks about the ‘hardest’ part of the workout, and it’s all to do with our bras

GYMgirls agree that it is difficult to exercise, but they don’t talk about the hard part.

Viewers felt the bra-related discomfort.

2 Emily, a fitness blogger, shares what she considers the hardest part of her exercise routine Credit: TikTok/emilyhackettfitness

Emily (@emilyhackettfitness), a fitness influencer, shared her struggle in a video with over 530,000 TikTok followers.

As she began to think about what was ahead, she sat on a bench wearing leggings and a bra while she reflected on the challenging task at hand.

Tired and hot, she was unable to remove her bra.

She said that “the struggle is real” and added the hashtags #gymhumor to her statement.

People found the influencer relatable.

Un commenter snorted, “They should all have front zips.”

“I [swear to God] Bro it’s hard,” said another.

A third agreed, “Especially when you sweat.”

Support bras didn’t work as intended. “I had a bra that was small, but it was super tight,” said another.

One person joked that “this alone is the exercise.”

Another embarrassing thing is that the bra was removed in public.

A subscriber regrettably said that this was “so relatable” and how it is when you are trying to cover yourself with your towel, so as not to accidentally flash someone.