The new line-up of Celebrity Hunted shows has been criticized by all viewers.

CELEBRITY Hunted viewers shared the same complaints about Channel 4’s 2018 lineup.

The popular Channel 4 show returned to our screens tonight as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

2 Celebrity Hunted Fans all agreed that the celebrity line-up was great.

2 Ten new stars ran tonight starting at the Hunters

The team of Hunters sent ten new faces on the trail.

Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Strictly’s Katya Jones. former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller, Soap star Nicola Thorp, YouTuber Saffron Barker, TV mathematician Bobby Seagull and TV therapists Nik and Eva Speakman are taking part this year.

Some fans, however, didn’t recognize the characters on their screens.

On Twitter, one wrote: “Am I alone who hasn’t heard about any of these?”

Another joke was: “Do celebrities ever come on once these nine are captured?”

A third said, “As expected, not heard about a lot of them lol,”

Others, however, were thrilled to hear that Channel 4 is returning.

Another tweeter said: “Good show for an important cause that has touched the lives so many.”

Another tweet said, “Buzzing @Hunted_HQ has returned.”

A sixth writer wrote, “Okay but James Acaster is the best casting ever x”

2017 was the debut year of the celebrity edition.

This series is exactly the same as the original.

Hunted debuted on our screens in 2015, and it has enjoyed six series of success so far.

A number of hunters are on the loose and a group of them go on the runs to try to escape from their hunter team.