I’m a child expert and I never send my crying kids to their room
By Brandon Pitt
In
SOMETIMES, when parents weren’t allowed to deal with their own emotions as kids, they tend to pass that on to their little old ones.

A child expert has revealed that crying children shouldn’t be ignored.

Marcella Collier, who practices gentle parenting, shared a video where she reenacted a situation between parents and kids.

In the TikTok video, the mom sent their kid to their room, saying: “You’re crying too much, go to your room and you can come out when you’ve calmed down.”

In their room, the child is then seen lying in bed and believing that they need to shut down emotionally so people still like them and want to be around them.

Unfortunately, just because a parent isn’t willing to deal with their child’s crying doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t.

As a child grows up, they learn to be emotionally unavailable to others, especially those who are most in need.

The emotional repressed person is not only suffering, but so does their partner and children.

People who suppress emotions may find it easier to cope with their feelings through work. They will avoid having difficult conversations because they don’t know how.

This was something that many people shared with us as children.

One person wrote: “I have such a bad temper as a result of childhood trauma. I get overwhelmed easily and tend to yell a lot.”

A second one added: “My mom did this when I was younger and it caused me a lot of issues with not being able to open up.”

