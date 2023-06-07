I’m A Celebrity star rushed into emergency surgery after painful injury

AN I’m A Celebrity star has been rushed to hospital for surgery following a painful injury.

Jungle veteran Christine Hamilton, 73, told fans that she was taken to A&E after dislocating her knee earlier this week.

3 An I’m A Celebrity star has been rushed to hospital for surgery following a painful injury Credit: Getty – Contributor

3 Christine posted snaps of her knee after saying it had popped out

Now, she’s revealed that she’s had surgery after her knee “popped on.”

Posting an update on social media, Christine shared a look at her bandaged leg.

She wrote: “Huge THANK YOU to you lovely people for all your good wishes – v much appreciated.

“Back in ward after surgery; all good. Just replaced bit in knee that had ‘popped out’ & tighten things up a bit.”

Fans wished the star a speedy recovery, as one wrote: “You deserve all the very best wishes Christine, sending love and hugs xx.”

A second added: “So pleased it has gone well. Xx,” and a third penned: “Gosh what a nightmare, get well fast.”

Christine said she was left in “pain” as she waited in the hospital waiting room earlier this week.

She shared a photo which showed that she had an approximate two hour wait to be seen by a doctor.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Greetings from A&E.

“Oh dearie me – only gone & dislocated my knee – doing nothing much before you ask.

“Had new one last June & something has ‘popped out’.

“Not sure where we go from here but I’m grounded for a while whatever.

“Very bothersome (& ruddy painful) to put it mildly.”

Christine is a media personality and author, and the wife of former Member of Parliament Neil Hamilton, who was Minister for Corporate Affairs between 1992 and 1994.

She was a contestant on the first season of the ITV show in 2002 and ultimately finished in third place.