If you don’t get good reviews, your restaurant employee will be fired

Instagram @tiotacotequila| Instagram @tiotacotequila The virality of a restaurant’s policy that threatens termination if employees don’t receive 5 Google Reviews per month from their customers is spreading.

Google is a major source of positive feedback for many businesses. Google is the site where 91.4% all searches on the internet are conducted. The Mountain View-based tech giant constantly refines its search methods and adds new features.

Google’s search results include user reviews of a particular location. The user can view a rating of “stars” and then choose to see more details. Positive reviews can help businesses gain more customers and visibility.

The management team at each of these companies uses different strategies to ensure that their staff are able to secure Google Reviews. It’s usually a reminder to the client that they should leave a review on Google if they had a good experience. Triple T Hospitality Group which operates restaurants in New Jersey, has adopted a strategy that is being heavily criticised online.

Photo of an employee’s policy at Tio Tequila and Taco Bar, Edison, NJ The viral phenomenon Its demands that employees obtain 5-star Google Reviews of customers at the store. The letter stated that “each service employee of FOH must get at least 5 Google reviews each month in order to continue working for FOH Edison starting February 2022.” “The review must contain your name, and at least five stars to be counted,” read the letter.

We will hold monthly Google contests to promote health[y] competition. To qualify for prizes, you must have at least 15 reviews. The first place winner will get to pick from five prizes, and the second place will choose amongst any leftover prizes.

There were two prizes listed on the announcement: Get 2 free meals up to $22. Select 1 garment from the clothing cage. You can choose 1 day to be blacked out. [day off]. Get a $25 Visa gift card, Amazon Gift Card or Starbucks Gift Certificate “Special Prize (Surprise)” It was referred to by some as “a viral” when the post started to go around. “cyber mob” Triple T Hospitality has received a torrent of 1-star Google Reviews.

The upper management acted quickly to resolve the issue and fired the General Manager of the store and the Assistant Manager who had allegedly posted the warning. Andrea Bonfiglio, Chief Marketing Officer at Triple T Hospitality said: “We didn’t institute this policy.” This is a crazy policy.

As for the negative Google reviews, Andrea said, “People are people and you can’t watch them 24/7. The chaos was caused by this one person. Our employees are family to us. It is ridiculous to think that we would do this. She continued to explain that, although it wasn’t a company policy, the restaurant would reward staff who were mentioned in positive Google reviews with a sweatshirt. They could also choose a particular shift or area of the establishment they work in.

We reward those who do more than they are expected to, but never would we say, “You’d better have these.” app. reported. There were many comments from Redditors. Some Redditors were sceptical about the firing. @Sonofjersey Who said: “It sounds like the GM, and Assistant GM took the blame for the reaction.”

