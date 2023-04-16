Raoul Moat shot a cop, and his brother says the ITV drama was a parody that ignored grieving families

THE twin of the cop shot by Raoul Moat says a TV drama about the twisted killer is a “parody”.

Darren Rathband, 55, also said the three-part show ignores victims’ families.

Moat shot his 42-year-old brother twice from close range. He then committed suicide.

Darren said: “This ITV drama should be a comedy — or at least a parody set with the Benny Hill theme music.

“The victims were never a priority. ITV have ignored the sentiment, and have paid the relatives lip service.”

The Hunt For Raoul Moat premieres today.

Former police worker Darren, who now lives in Australia, said he was sent an email by the drama’s production company.

He added: “Once I responded, it was clear they were not interested in any input.”

After being released from prison in 2010, Moat (a 37-year-old bodybuilder/ex-bouncer) tracked down his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart and her new boyfriend Chris Brown.

The man shot his gun through the window of a Gateshead building, killing Chris before injuring Sam.

Moat then called police to say he was “hunting” officers.

In just a few hours, David was shot in the patrol car of a traffic cop on Newcastle’s outskirts.

This father was blinded by horrific injuries.

In 2012, after his divorce from Kath, he tragically committed suicide at home.

After a seven-day hunt, Moat has been cornered at Rothbury in Northumberland.

As the police closed in, he shot himself.