I tried the Laneige Lip Mask Kendall Jenner keeps in her bag

Vogue spoke with Kendall Jenner about her Laneige lip balm, which she keeps in her bag at all time.

The $22 product was my first experience with it, and I fell in love instantly.

The mask was a miracle worker. It healed my chapped lips and smelled like a gloss.

You are a makeup lover. Beauty reporterMy routine and products are constantly changing. Lip masks are something that I use consistently.

I love to apply them before going to bed and when my lips are chapped or dry. I have yet to try one of the most well-known ones. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask.

Kendall Jenner, however, finally convinced me to give it a try when she revealed that the product is her secret to keeping her lips soft and shiny.

Talking to Vogue Germany The items she keeps in her purseThe model displayed the Sweet Candy version and stated that it felt great. “really nice”Looks and lips “pretty.”

“I love having this on me just to put a little shine on,”She said.

Laneige’s Lip sleeping mask retails for $22 at 9 different scents. I bought mine SephoraJenner appears to be using the same scent, so I also chose it.

The product — made from ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid — is described on the brand’s website as “a leave-on overnight”You can mask it “soothes and moisturizes.”It also has a balm-like texture. “closely adheres to lips for quick absorption” “helps reduce flakiness.”





Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, Sweet Candy.



Amanda Krause/Insider







I loved the product from the first moment.

The jar was huge when I opened the box to take the mask out. It contains.70 ounces and a small spatula. I think it is great value for the price of $22.

Comparatively, I have previously used Milk Makeup’s Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask. It only cost $24 and contained.24 ounces.





The product includes a spatula,.70 ounces mask.



Amanda Krause/Insider







Once the lip balm was open, I took the spatula out and used it for the very first time. I loved the smell of this product. It reminded me of watermelon candy but wasn’t as sweet. I liked that it didn’t require me to use my hands to apply the product.

The mask instantly soothed my chapped lips. I felt my lips moisturized after applying the balm.

Kendall Jenner was right — it’s a great product to keep in your bag and use daily

The product’s ability to work overnight is great, but my favorite thing about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask was its quick performance during the day. I wore it for over a week and noticed noticeable improvements even after only wearing it for a few hours.

My lips began to flake one day after I applied the lip mask. I applied the lip cream, left it on for three hours, then checked to make sure there had been any improvement. My surprise was that all flakiness had disappeared and my lips were plump, moisturized, and healthy.





These photos were captured over a period of about three hours.



Amanda Krause/Insider







Jenner also said that it makes your lips shine almost like a gloss.

Because of this, it’s great to have in your bag so you can use it whenever the weather gets bad, or just for a bit of shine.





This mask is a great lip gloss for me.



Amanda Krause/Insider







After using the lip balm for a week, it is clear to me that I understand all the hype around it. It makes perfect sense why Jenner would use it as part her daily beauty routine. I regret not having tried it sooner.