Everyone can see optical illusion. “brain hurting”

AN OPTICAL illusion video left thousands of people baffled – but can you figure out what’s going on?

Adeline, who shares “surprising, unusual and weird art”On her Tiktok Page, she shared the optical illusion with her followers and caused some serious confusion.

The video shows what appears like a drawing of a corridor. However, Adeline moves her camera around so that it appears as though the drawing is sinking into a table below.

It seems like an art-lover has created a magical 3D corridor through the surface below. No one knew how this was possible.

Adeline revealed that the drawing was not sinking into the table, but was actually a 3D structure. OutThe table.

She explained that this phenomenon is called “reverse perspective”.

She explained: “I don’t know about you, but I’m fascinated by optical illusions. Today I was playing with something called reverse perspective and I made a little art gallery.”

Adeline offered a complete guideline for making your own reverse view rooms. tutorial.

The video received four million views and was loved by commenters.

One stunned commenter wrote: “I am not ok with this.”

“This genuinely scared me, I don’t know why”One viewer was puzzled and the other added: “Oh no… my brain… it’s broken.”

“When you changed the angle completely I almost threw up”A third addition was made.

The fourth was: “My brain’s hurting because I see both at the same time.”

Even after Adeline explained the illusion, commenters were still puzzled.

“My brain is switching from seeing the illusion to breaking it every two seconds, it’s making me kinda dizzy”One was written by.

“I keep seeing it and unseeing it”Another added.

