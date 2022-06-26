I tried multimillionaire Kris Jenner’s luxury laundry detergent and the way it works surprised me (as did the price tag)

A CLEANING and wellness expert has revealed her surprise after trying out Kris Jenner’s luxury laundry detergent.

With a price tag of only $14, not only was the price impressive but it reportedly works on even very bad stains.

2 Kris Jenner launched the line in 2021 Credit: Getty

2 The new Calm scent from the Safely laundry brand Credit: Safely

KRIS Jenner’s laundry detergent line Safely has just launched the calm scent as part of the brand.

The new flavor has hints of vanilla, lemon, and lavender.

“I recently started using an all-natural laundry detergent from Kris Jenner’s cleaning product brand, Safely, and it smells so luxurious,” wrote Ellie Conley for In the Know.

“Now, I want to do laundry every single day.

“Beyond the scent, this laundry detergent is pretty powerful. It works against everyday stains like pizza sauce on a T-shirt and grass stains on jeans, to the not-so-obvious ones like self-tanner on the inside of a tank top and sweat from workout clothes,” she added.

“However, it’s plant-based and doesn’t use any harsh chemicals to do so (and it won’t irritate your skin).”

The Safely line, launched in March 2021, aims to offer all-natural cleaning products to customers.

Jenner’s partner in the venture is Emma Grede, who launched the Good American Clothing Line with Khole Kardashian Kris’ daughter.

Chrissy Teigan initially launched the line with Jenner but has since left the company after accusations about Teigans’s bullying surfaced online.

The mission of the brand is to provide affordable, clean, household products to customers.

Each of the products is plant-based and does not contain toxic chemicals.

No common household cleaner chemicals such as stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, dyes, and animal by-products are used.

The brand’s other scent, Rise, is only lightly scented, but has “violet, jasmine, and geranium, and base notes of dry woods,” according to the brand’s website.

Spring, another scent, is more floral, with hints of rose, and is aimed to smell like “you air-dried your clothes on a warm, breezy day in a field of tall wildflowers.”

The company also carries glass, dish, and universal cleaners in all their scents.

Candles, hand sanitizers, and creams are also sold in each fragrance.

A bundle of cleaners can be purchased for $52.00.