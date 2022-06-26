Jason Blum Laments Rising Film Production Budgets

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Office With a View: ”You can create better shows and movies when you keep costs down,“ Blumhouse CEO tells

Ten years ago, Jason Blum made “Sinister” with director Scott Derrickson on a $3 million budget. The horror film went on to make $82 million at the worldwide box office and helped define the low-budget horror model that has come to shape the Blumhouse Productions brand. Today, Blum is still miles away from making $200 million blockbusters, but he recognizes how the changes in the industry have created new challenges for him in operating on the same shoestring budgets.

“I wish the movies were still $2 million. They’re a few million dollars more than two now, which is actually too bad, but I can’t fight what’s happened,” Blum told for this week’s Office With a View and ahead of Friday’s release of his and Derrickson’s creative reunion, “The Black Phone.”

