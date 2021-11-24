I tried Ina Garten’s Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, and loved them

I added a bit more parmesan to the top before digging in. These smashed potatoes were amazing!





I loved how thick the smashed potato tasted.



Reader, I have to be honest with you. Mashed potatoes are not something my family really loves. If they’re served on Thanksgiving, it’s likely they came from a package. Betty Crocker, thank-you for your years of dedication!

You’ll need to see that mashed potatoes have never excited me. However, Garten’s parmesan-smashed potatoes have revolutionized everything.

These potatoes are thick and rich in flavor. They have a great combination of sharp parmesan and subtle sweetness from the red potatoes. These potatoes were a huge hit at Friendsgiving.

“The smashed potatoes were deliciously salty, and also not overcooked,”My boyfriend said. “They still had a bit of texture to them — it wasn’t just like a bowl of soup.”

“The best mashed potatoes I’ve had!”Kayla, our friend added. “So creamy and thick.”