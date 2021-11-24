I tried Ina Garten’s Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, and loved them

I tried Ina Garten's Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, and loved them
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

I added a bit more parmesan to the top before digging in. These smashed potatoes were amazing!

Ina Garten's smashed potatoes

I loved how thick the smashed potato tasted.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider


Reader, I have to be honest with you. Mashed potatoes are not something my family really loves. If they’re served on Thanksgiving, it’s likely they came from a package. Betty Crocker, thank-you for your years of dedication!

You’ll need to see that mashed potatoes have never excited me. However, Garten’s parmesan-smashed potatoes have revolutionized everything. 

These potatoes are thick and rich in flavor. They have a great combination of sharp parmesan and subtle sweetness from the red potatoes. These potatoes were a huge hit at Friendsgiving. 

“The smashed potatoes were deliciously salty, and also not overcooked,”My boyfriend said. “They still had a bit of texture to them — it wasn’t just like a bowl of soup.” 

“The best mashed potatoes I’ve had!”Kayla, our friend added. “So creamy and thick.” 

Latest News

Previous articleSee the Cast of House of Gucci vs. the Real Life Players

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact