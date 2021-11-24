David Guetta Shares Collaborator Filled Music Video For ‘Family’

This is the music video for his collaboration-stacked music video for the new single “Family,”David Guetta is joined by Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in an international celebration to honor friends who are more like family.

“Family is everything to me,”Rexha spoke in a press release. “Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie With A Hoodie made it even more special.”

Guetta originally released international versions. “Family”Local artists from all around the world were featured in this video. To celebrate the song’s theme of boundless connections, the video also features appearances from nine of those artists filmed in their home countries.

Annalisa appears from Italy, Imen Siar from the Middle East, LUNE from Germany, Jamie from Korea, 22Bullets from China, Julie Bergan from Nordics, Artik & Asti from Russia, IZA from Brazil, and Sofia Reyes from Latin America.

In total, “Family”This group of 13 performers dances non-stop at an international block party. The crowd spreads all over the globe, the house and then spills out onto the streets.