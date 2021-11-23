I said that my kids wouldn’t stop me from traveling. They did.

I’m a travel editor, and always wanted to have children.

My husband, and I made a promise that we wouldn’t allow having a child to stop us traveling.

We’ve been doing this for the past year, despite a bumpy road trip. Here’s why.

Being a travel editor is a big part of who I am.

Travel was a disaster for everyone during COVID. But, I haven’t been anywhere lately because it’s too difficult now that I have a child.

It was easy for me to promise my husband that we would never have this happen when we were still together. We were both familiar with people who preferred to stay at home than to rush their children to the airport, or, perhaps, who only booked Disney World trips. We wouldn’t want to be such parents.

What a laughably ignorant thought. That’s because, one year later, Violet is our daughter, and we have done exactly that. We soon realized that our home was at risk from wake windows, screaming fits and very delicate sleep.

It was the trip that helped us see how our new life looked.

Before reaching this conclusion, Violet (6 months) and I embarked upon a summer roadtrip up the California coast. Violet was not mobile and she took many naps per day. We all agreed that now was the right time to travel.

Violet hated her car seat and could not be comforted by any book, toy or distraction. Violet didn’t mind that we picked a high-rated car seat that was loved by everyone. She was awake for hours and established her position as the only baby who will not fall asleep in a car or stroller.

We tried timing drives with naps to see if she would fall asleep. Yes, she did, but only after two hours of screaming, which left us all in tears.

The hotel rooms were also tough. We recreated our routines by bringing Violet’s crib sheets, white-noise machines, and favourite books. Also, we packed everything necessary to replicate the feeling of being at home.

When the baby was sleeping, there were several rooms that could be used as a retreat. A hotel meant that you shared a 300-square-foot space in which any movement, whisper, breath, or sound could quickly interrupt a nap.

This is why we booked balcony rooms. However, the lure of spending all my Marriott Bonvoy points on a luxurious stay at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niiguel quickly faded when I saw guests enjoying the pool as I was exiled onto the terrace.

We made the most of our trip.

I created a map of easy hikes for Big Sur. Violet let us all know that she didn’t want to stay in her carrier any longer. We changed Violet on a boulder, while annoyed hikers passed by. She was able to calm down after she had emptied her diaper.

Sure, I could find a great Hawaii deal. As long as I don’t mind packing four suitcases, a Pack ‘n Play, a second umbrella stroller, a carrier, blackout shades, every favorite toy and book, and distractions and snacks for a six-hour flight — and willingly giving up sleep for a week.

However, it is important to say that my daughter has my undivided love. For a baby, life is hard. All things are new and unfamiliar, and routines can be sacred. That was all changed when we prioritized our desire to travel. I felt tremendous guilt for this. I still do.

Although I was unable to travel during most of the year, and I would not make the same decision again in the future, I know that people are created, not born. When it comes to babies, everything is temporary. The infant phase, the sleepless night and the annoying aversions.

Now that she’s 1, I’m planning to pack up the car to try again — as long as the destination is under a two-hour drive, and we stay in a suite.