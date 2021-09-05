I Love A Mama’s Boy Is Kimberly leaving Matt? – TLC

The second episode of Season 2 of I Loves A Mama’sSunday night’s broadcast of Boy is at 9 p.m. Yet, the latest preview is leaving viewers wondering what’s going on with Matt and Kim. Already, speculation is rife that the couple may have parted ways. From the looks of what’s to come, mama Kelly may be the cause of enough tension to make Kim have second thoughts about everything.

Trouble in I Love A Mama’s Boy Paradise

This is the second season viewers have watched Matt’s too close for comfort relationship with Kelly. Kim cannot count the number of times he has accepted. But her love for her husband has outstripped all. She agreed to live with her parents after their apartment was destroyed. His family has been helping to build their home during this time.

While it should be Matt and Kim’s dream house, Kelly is sharing her input everywhere. Their wedding is being hijacked also by the mother-in-law of the groom. She wants to not only read a poem but also officiate the nuptials. Since the two are staying at Kelly’s home, it seems like she always wants to spend time with them. While Matt was at work, Kelly joined him to compliment his physique.

Kelly enjoys feeding her son his protein shakes, and she also loves to babysit her son. Kim finds this too much. Rumors are circulating that the couple has split up since the finale. She is no longer seen wearing her ring on social media while Matt’s Instagram is set to private. Since early 2020, the two have not shared a single photo together. Could this week’s episode be the beginning of the end?

Kimberly is leaving Matt and His Mama?

Kelly and Matt are seen discussing their rituals. They enjoy drinking tea several times a week, and they also like to whiten their teeth. Matt says Kim is a good friend and will often join them. Kelly, however, disagrees. She also notes that Kim is often in her own room. Kim now video chats on her computer while Danielle is nearby. She needs to vent. Kim has some big news.

Because she loves her job, she was excited to be offered the chance to live in Austin for one year. She is thrilled to have the chance to expand her professional career. Danielle encourages her to pursue it. Kelly and Matt are performing light therapy in the living room to treat a genetic skin condition Kelly has. Kim. Her friend asked her if she would ever want to come home after she leaves for work.

Kim acknowledges that this could spell doom for their relationship. The preview showed that viewers had lots of things to say about the show. “Sorry Kim, there’s no room for you left between Matt and his Mommy. Please save yourself,” One comment. Another one followed up with: “Take it and never look back.”