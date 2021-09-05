F1 Grand Prix Dutch LIVE Verstappen’s Start on POLE!

Pierre Gasly will be starting in P4 for AlphaTauri this morning. He seems to be growing more confident and better as the season progresses.

The Frenchman won the Italian Grand Prix last year, but it was a tough first season for AlphaTauri. He ended up finishing 10th in the Drivers Championship standings.

He is currently in 9th place this season, just behind McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, in 8th. However, he could jump from the Australian with strong performances today.

The 25-year-old will try to prove critics wrong with a first podium today. If he plays his cards well, he could be among the points.