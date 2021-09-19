I got a Botox lip flip before my wedding so I didn’t have to pay for filler… my was mouth numb and I couldn’t drink

I got a Botox lip flip before my wedding so I didn't have to pay for filler… my was mouth numb and I couldn’t drink
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

THERE’S no shame in wanting to get some light work done before your wedding day so that look your best for all of those photos.

One woman warned about the side effects of Botox lip filler. Her lips became numb following the procedure.

Bride-to-be Bella revealed the realities of a Botox lip flip

3

Bride-to-be Bella revealed the realities of a Botox lip flipCredit: TikTok/@bossbabebella

Posting a video to TikTok, a woman named Bella explained that she decided to get a lip flip instead of fillers.

As things did not go as planned, she was quick to regret her decision.

“When you think you can outsmart the beauty industry by getting a Botox lip flip instead of expensive lip fillers and now your lip is numb two weeks before your wedding,” In the clip, she spoke out.

Bella can be seen struggling to drink from a champagne flute in the video.

She also shared that she tried drinking from a straw, but it was worse.

She continued: “I probably won’t do it again. It’s not worth it.”

Bella revealed that she paid $150 for the procedure to help show less of her gum while smiling.

Viewers responded with their own experiences and thoughts in the comments.

Bella was asked the crucial question: would she be able to say “I do” at her wedding?

“Yeah! But talking is kinda hard. It is getting better day by day though,” The bride-to be explained.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Any many people commended her on how good her lips look.

“It looks amazing though,” One person stated.

Bella will benefit from the knowledge and experience of others.

“Lip flips are actually to correct gummy smiles. Me and you learned the hard way that we actually want filler,” Another person commented.

Someone else added: “That weird feeling usually lasts a week or two. Hopefully it softens before your wedding!”

Bella responded: “Thank god! I’m starting to feel better. Lips and face. She definitely got rid of all the wrinkles and NO gum is showing anywhere when I smile.”

She said her lips are numb and she finds it impossible to drink

3

She said her lips are numb and she finds it impossible to drinkCredit: TikTok/@bossbabebella
Bella said she won't get the procedure again

3

Bella said she won’t get the procedure againCredit: TikTok/@bossbabebella

Elsewhere in Botox stories, thrilled woman gets Botox and documents the results… but some say she looks ten years OLDER.

Plus I got Botox to stop the lines on my forehead… I looked so creepy people didn’t believe it was the same person.

And I got $20 lip Botox to stop fine lines, now I can’t drink through a straw, I look weird when I eat and I can’t whistle.

I’ve had 5ml of filler injected to supersize my lips, I’m addicted and love my fake look even if trolls say it’s gross

Latest News

Previous articleHow old is Clint Eastwood? What’s his net worth?
Next articleI’m a doctor and my cancer symptoms were mistaken for a bladder infection

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder