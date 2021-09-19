How old is Clint Eastwood? What’s his net worth?

SAN Francisco’s own Clint Eastwood rose to international fame in the 1960s with his role as the “Man with No Name” in Dollars Trilogy.

Over half a century has passed since Eastwood’s arrival in Hollywood.

What is Clint Eastwood’s age and net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eastwood’s fortune reportedly stands at $375million.

The 91-year-old’s accolades include four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three César Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award.

Many Hollywood classics have been directed by him, including Letters from Iwo Jima and Changeling, Invictus, American Sniper, and Invictus.

His roles as the “Man with No Name” and the antihero cop Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry franchise made Eastwood a cultural icon.

Is Clint Eastwood married?

Eastwood has had many casual and serious relationships in his entire life.

Eastwood was married to Maggie Johnson in 1953. They had two children, Kyle and Alison.

After a close to 30 year marriage, Eastwood and Johnson’s infidelity were repeated many times. The couple split in 1984.

After many on-and off relationships, Eastwood married DinaRuiz, a news anchor, in 1996. She gave birth to their daughter Morgan that year.

Ruiz married Eastwood in 2013.

What’s Clint Eastwood’s latest film?

Cry Macho is Eastwood’s new film. It was released in theaters on September 17. This Western movie was made in 1979.

The director and star, Eastwood, plays Mike Milo, a retired Texas rodeo rider enlisted on a solo mission to retrieve the son of his former boss (Dwight Yoakam) from Mexico City.

The movie’s premise reads like this: “An ex-boss offers a job to a former rodeo star, and washed-up mare breeder, in 1978. He will bring the young boy home, and away from his mother, who is an alcoholic.”

“Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.”

The screenplay of the film is reportedly in existence since the 1980s, when Easterwood turned it down claiming he was too young.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood were also considered but Eastwood finally accepted the role.

