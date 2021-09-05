I didn’t take my wife’s fear of ghosts properly, and it cost me terribly – Today’s Story

It’s very unfortunate that I didn’t take my wife’s fear of ghosts seriously, even though they threatened to leave me. It ended up costing me.

I should have listened. As I stared at my divorce papers, that was all I could think of. I found it amusing, but there was a deeper part of me that was filled with despair. This could be happening to me!

I poured more wine and thought back to where it all began — house hunting. Meg, the woman I’m about to part ways with, and I were keeping our eyes out for a property we could purchase.

We were not financially able to afford a great place so we had to be very selective.

We wanted it to be easy to commute to work from the area and walkable to a train station that takes you to the city. Imagine my delight when we found one that did all of these things. Although the house was somewhat outdated, it was still perfect and we were able to move in right away.

I was well aware of the competition it took to buy a house. I also was aware of the perks associated with the property which meant that others who were searching for a place to call home were also aware.

I made an immediate offer and scheduled a meeting to see the house and sign the documents.

I did a Google search for the address to find news articles and information about the former owners. It brought up the address and an obituary for the ex-owner. He had apparently died in his home in January 2021.

This little bit of information didn’t bother me. It did not dampen my desire for the property. But I wasn’t sure about my wife so I kept it from her. I thought she wouldn’t mind knowing what I knew.

In truth, I was worried she would freak out if she learned about the obituary, and she would make us cancel the purchase, which would put us right back where we started — homeless.

But, I had a sudden change of heart and told her my story. As I had predicted, she exploded and demanded that we cancel the agreement. It was a heated argument when we returned home to our apartment.

“Meg we can’t lose this opportunity, “I told her. “This house is perfect for us; it has enough rooms, it’s close to a school, and it’s not too far from the train station.”

“But a man died in that place hon,” She pleaded. “How could you possibly feel at ease staying there?”

“Er, maybe because I didn’t murder him?,”I said. “It says he died peacefully babe, that has to count for something, right?”

“It does not change the fact that a man drew his last breath there!”She shouted. “If you had kept this a secret until after we signed the papers, I would have divorced you.”

I was silent and she continued to sulk. Living in a house where someone had died didn’t bother me. I didn’t get why it bothered her.

I assumed she was just playing around and I didn’t consider her threats seriously. Then one week ago, I went out for a deal and returned to see our apartment devoid of her things. She was now living with her mother.

I begged her for hours until she agreed to take me on a tour through the house. I wanted her to see that the place was not scary.

The house was ready when we arrived. After checking out all of the rooms, she was calm. We broke up and she even promised to come back to our apartment the next day. But what happened next would spiral to the events leading to my situation today.

She was talking to me about a mental checklist of decorations she would like to have when she heard footsteps. My wife was furious and spooked. She burst into tears as she ran out of the house and locked her car keys in the car.

She didn’t say anything to me on the drive home. In the evening, she sent me an email stating that she was filing for divorcement. I should have listened.

What can we learn from this story?

Communication is vital, but without understanding, it is pointless.

Meg let her fiancé know she had no desire to move into such a house, but he was adamant. He heard what she had to say, but didn’t really listen. You should never take decisions by yourself when in a relationship. Meg would have left her boyfriend even earlier had he kept that secret from her until after the purchase. He was right to tell her everything so she could make the right choice.

