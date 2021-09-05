Amazing Race Season 30 The Complete Oral History!

Despite the fact that socializing was difficult due to conversations with competitors off-camera being forbidden, it was possible to spend time with friends.”They’re still doing a show,” Big Easy notes. “So it’d be hard to explain why this team doesn’t like this team” However, competitors still managed to find moments of bonding.

Time for Flight: I would say we made more friends in the race than we made enemies. Zev [Glassenberg] Justin [Kanew]They were our best friends. Mallory [Ervin]And her. [Gary Ervin]We did it from the second season. Kisha [Hoffman] Jen [Hoffman]Everyone, I mean. Even Brian [Kleinschmidt] Ericka [Dunlap]We are still close friends to Brian today. (Kleinschmidt divorced from Dunlap in 2011.

Kilmer-PurcellEveryone is so nice. The Twinnies [sisters Natalie and Nadiya Anderson]These young women are some of our most fierce and competitive friends that we have ever known. You know what? They proved it. SurvivorThey were there! They were there for our wedding!

Victor Jih: It’s like we made this friendship in the middle of a traumatic situation that every time I see them, it’s almost as if I’ve never been apart from them. Two of their weddings have been my experience. [The White Lotus creator] Mike WhitePlace me in his HBO program Enlightened. Although I haven’t spoken to them in months or years, we share a special bond.

Tammy Jih: I realized that I currently work with another Amazing Race winner and a Survivor winner and we are all Asian American. We had intended to talk to the Asian-American affinity groups at our company about our experiences in the pandemic. Because Asians are not represented well on television, or even reality TV, in the past.

DeJongBertram, Elise, and I were there too. It was great to have the creative team with us filming, making jokes about not being able to see the hunting boats. It was like you were part of a big family.